CELAC Foreign Affairs Ministers Begin Meeting in Argentina

This event will take place on the eve of another encounter between foreign ministers of CELAC and the European Union.

On Wednesday, the countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will meet in Buenos Aires to discuss current challenges in the region.

The 23rd Meeting of CELAC Foreign Affairs Ministers is expected to address issues such as post-pandemic economic recovery, anti-corruption measures, and extra-regional dialogues.

The countries' representatives will also discuss health strategies, food security, infrastructure integration, environmental cooperation, and the situation and conditions of women.

This meeting will take place on the eve of a meeting between the foreign ministers of CELAC and the European Union (EU), which seeks to strengthen the bi-regional dialogue.

Minister @tfajon will attend the #EU - #CELAC Foreign Ministers Meeting. In the margins of the event, she will hold a number of bilateral meetings, including one with the Argentinian Foreign Minister @SantiagoCafiero.



— MFA Slovenia (@MZZRS) October 25, 2022

According to the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the Buenos Aires meeting aims to renew the strategic association, based on historical, cultural and human ties.

On Tuesday, Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez also expressed that the new meeting is an opportunity to continue strengthening CELAC as a mechanism for political coordination and integration.

Currently, CELAC comprises Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Uruguay, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, and Venezuela.