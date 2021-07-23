President Moise's Official Funeral Begins In Cap-Haitien City

The funeral is expected to be attended by Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry, his cabinet, former presidents, and foreign ambassadors.

On Friday morning, Haitian politicians and authorities began the official wake in honor of President Jovenel Moise in the city of Cap-Haitien where his body will be buried after noon.

The funeral honors are taking place in the gardens of the Habitation Village SOS, the private residence of the Moise family, which is guarded by a heavy security apparatus. The coffin covered with the Haitian flag was carried by a funeral cortege of six soldiers of the Armed Forces in full dress.

During the morning, the population will be able to visit the coffin site. Later, after the celebration of a mass, a civil ceremony will be held during which the first lady Martine Moise will say a few words.

The burial of Moise's remains will take place at 13.00 local time in the family pantheon. The funeral is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, his cabinet, former presidents of the Republic, and foreign ambassadors.

The "U.S. admits some of the [Colombian] mercenaries accused of killing the president in #Haiti were trained as part of a vast project to militarize the war on drugs," write @InvisiblesMuros and @PJAsmann.https://t.co/nWR8FVdBs2 pic.twitter.com/MUKv7IhgPH — Global Americans (@GlobalAmericans) July 16, 2021

All funeral services are being held under heavy security due to protests in the city. On Thursday, supporters of the late president interrupted several times a mass that was being celebrated in the cathedral of Cap-Haitien.

These actions generated violent protests in the streets where citizens burned tires and clashed with the police. During their demand for justice, protesters attacked retinues of state officials and diplomats and approached a hotel where they believed some authorities were staying. Police fired shots in the air to disperse the citizens, as reported by Le Nouvelliste.

On July 7, Moise was assassinated by Colombian and Haitian-American mercenaries who assaulted his residence in Port-au-Prince. This attack was planned in a hotel in the Dominican Republic where the owner of a Florida-based security company was present. Investigations into this case are ongoing.