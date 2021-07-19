Haiti: Authorities Seek Businessman Linked to Moise Killing

Coincidentally, Haiti's first lady returned to the country in the same plane that transported those linked to Moïse's assassination.

After his possible involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the Haitian National Police issued this Saturday, July 17, a search warrant against businessman Ashkard Joseph Pierre, according to international media reports.

In this regard, security forces indicated to the media that the man resides in Montreal, Canada, and works in the commercial area of the Haitian consulate. In addition, Pierre is a business partner of the alleged mastermind of the assassination, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who was captured last Sunday, July 11.

Precisely, the first lady of Haiti, Martine Moïse, returned this Sunday, July 18, to her country, after her recovery from the attack where her husband was murdered, in the same plane that was used to transport the organizers of the assassination on May 21.

The aircraft is the four-seat Cessna Citation Mustang (#HI949) owned by Dominican airline Helidosa. Helidosa confirmed the transfer of Sanon and two other unidentified U.S. citizens on May 21 to Haiti.

According to the company's statement, the corporate flight was requested on May 19 by a U.S. company and was booked two days later to cover the route from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital.

Lo paradójico del asesinato del Presidente @moisejovenel, su esposa fue trasladada en el mismo avión de los verdugos de su esposo. El tema es quién pagó el servicio de los organizadores del magnicidio https://t.co/MChGkGWaiq — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) July 18, 2021

"The paradoxical thing about the assassination of President @moisejovenel—his wife was flown in the same plane as her husband's executioners. The issue is who paid for the service of the organizers of the assassination."

The Haitian president was assassinated last Wednesday, July 7, by a group of armed men who attacked his private residence in the capital's Pelerin neighborhood.

So far, the Caribbean nation's authorities have arrested 23 people, including 18 Colombian ex-military personnel and five Haitian-Americans.



Precautionary measures were also applied against 24 agents and officials of the presidential security units.

According to Haitian investigators, the Miami-based security company CTU Security, headed by Venezuelan Tony Intriago, is said to have recruited the Colombian ex-military personnel who formed the attack group, making it a key player in the assassination investigations.