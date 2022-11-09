Buenos Aires Health Workers Go on Strike

"It has been many years since Buenos Aires had witnessed a protest from the entire health sector in full force," Federation of Professionals spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, Buenos Aires City health workers began a 24-hour strike to demand better wages and working conditions from the subnational authorities.

During a demonstration in front of the local health ministry, they demanded that their salaries be increased by a percentage higher than the current rate of inflation so that their purchasing power does not decrease rapidly.

Also present at this rally were nurses who have been on strike for two weeks to demand recognition of their profession's harsh conditions. "You can't work for poverty wages anymore," they said.

“Unfortunately, the authorities are totally intransigent and arrogant. Therefore, the strike will continue on Wednesday," said Hector Ortiz, a leader of the Association of State Workers (ATE-Salud).

After holding an assembly, the Association of Buenos Aires City Hospitals ratified that its members will lead a new march towards the Obelisk on Wednesday.

"It has been many years since Buenos Aires had witnessed a protest from the entire health sector in full force. This was necessary and logical," Federation of Professionals press secretary Carolina Caceres stressed.

She also explained that the workers are looking for a salary increase that is equal to the increase in the cost of the basic family basket. Salary improvements must cover all strata of health workers.

