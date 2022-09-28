Brigades of Workers Are Restoring the Cuban Electrical System

On Tuesday, the passage of Hurricane Ian through this Caribbean island caused a national blackout as a result of the fall of power poles.

On Wednesday, Union Electrica technical director Lazaro Guerra announced that the work to restore the Cuban electrical system is advancing rapidly.

Previously, the passage of Hurricane Ian through this Caribbean island caused the fall of power poles in the western provinces, thus precipitating a national blackout..

Despite the damage caused by this meteorological phenomenon, the transmission network is intact, which allows the creation of "microsystems for distributed generation."

During a field inspection of the damage in Pinar del Rio, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified his confidence in an "educated, disciplined, and simple" people whose resilience in the face of difficulties has been demonstrated on multiple occasions.

Hurricane Ian has just passed through Cuba leaving 1 million people without electricity. President @DiazCanelB is already in Pinar del Rio, the hardest hit province. Not one life was lost! 50K people were evacuated, crops were protected & emergency support is on hand. pic.twitter.com/Nf9yGd4axD — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) September 27, 2022

"I am convinced that, although the first impact is very painful, we have no choice but to put our chests up and go above adversity," he said amid the rainfall caused by the hurricane.

"We are going to achieve it. You have to be sure that we can do it," Diaz-Canel told the residents of Pinar del Rio, also announcing that solidarity brigades are already working on the recovery of service infrastructures.

Among them is a brigade from the province of Sancti Spiritus, which includes 64 engineers, technicians, and workers with experience in laying electrical networks.