Cuba’s President Trusts in the Recovery Capacity of Residents

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressed today his confidence in the recovery capacity of the people of Pinar del Río after the passage of hurricane Ian.

"They have experience and know how to work because several meteorological events of this type hit the territory," he stressed after exchanging with local authorities information on the preliminary damages left by Ian, which in the early hours of Tuesday morning touched Cuban land in the south of this region.

He said that the Provincial Defense Council organized its work to, in the following hours, know the magnitude of these damages, concentrated so far in houses, electric and telephone services, assistance and food units and Agriculture.

He said that several ministers would remain in the territory to work together with the directors of each area.

"The first impact is very painful, but we have to overcome this adversity and the discipline, hard work and simplicity of the people of Pinar del Río will prevail once again," he said.

Díaz-Canel said that in the next few hours, brigades of builders, electrical and communications workers would arrive in Pinar del Río to contribute to the recovery in the shortest possible time.

The President also talked with neighbors of the Hermanos Cruz neighborhood, who thanked him for the support received and expressed their conviction to assume the necessary tasks quickly.

The hurricane, which passed through a point near Las Canas beach, in the south of Pinar del Río, was accompanied by intense wind gusts, such as the one registered at the San Juan y Martínez meteorological station, of 218 kilometers per hour, and 195 in the capital municipality.

The most significant rainfall levels are reported, up to 2:00 p.m. today, in the municipalities of Pinar del Río, San Juan and Martínez and the town of Isabel Rubio in the western province area.

Meteorological experts report that the last hurricane that crossed this western Cuban territory was in 1946.