Venezuela to Help Cuba in Managing Damage Caused by Ian

After the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the province of Pinar del Rio, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his solidarity with the Cuban people and announced the immediate delivery of aid to the Caribbean island.

"All the Venezuelan solidarity to immediately support the people of Pinar del Rio for the ravages that the hurricane left in its wake," he said during an event held in La Guaira, a city located in the north of the country.

“Cuba and Venezuela are a single Homeland, a single people,” Maduro stressed, adding that his country will always be next to the Caribbean island to support its population and rulers.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the category 3 hurricane Ian crossed Pinar del Rio carrying sustained winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour and causing heavy rains and floods.

���� | LO ÚLTIMO: El huracán Ian ha dejado destrozos, derrumbes de viviendas, inundaciones y cortes eléctricos masivos a su paso por la parte occidental de Cuba. pic.twitter.com/qFFCkbjrFp — Alerta Mundial (@AIertaMundiaI) September 27, 2022

The tweet reads, "Hurricane Ian has left devastation, collapsed homes, flooding, and massive power outages in its wake across western Cuba."

As a result of the above, Ian caused damage to the electrical infrastructure that generated a blackout in a large part of Cuban territory. The authorities were unable to immediately re-establish electrical service due to work difficulties in the most affected areas.

Images posted on social networks showed damage to homes, production facilities, farms, telephone infrastructure, and public service facilities.

On Tuesday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel traveled to Pinar del Rio and met with subnational authorities. He conveyed confidence to the population that his administration will make the necessary efforts to repair the damage as soon as possible.