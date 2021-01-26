Brazil's Supreme Court Allows Inquiry Against Health Minister

Previously, Attorney General Augusto Aras requested to inquire into the facts that led to the health system collapse in Manaus city.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (TSF) Tuesday allowed an investigation against Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello over the COVID-19 crisis unleashed in Manaus city, Amazon state, last week.

TSF Judge Ricardo Lewandowski passed the investigation two days after Brazil's Attorney General Augusto Aras requested to inquire into the facts that led to the health system collapse in Manaus.

Pazuello, who was also criticized for sending 120,000 units of hydroxychloroquine to the city as treatment, assured the Health Ministry was aware of the imminent lack of oxygen in the Amazonian City.

"On January 8, we sent a shipment with oxygen to Manaus," the Minister informed. However, the Attorney General's Office highlighted that a new shipment was not organized until January 12, four days later.



