Brazil Starts Vaccination Program Earlier Due to Health Crisis

The campaign was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but it started a day earlier due to subnational authorities' pressure on the Federal government.

Brazilian governors forced far-right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro to start the national vaccination campaign a day early due to the health crisis caused by the second wave of COVID-19 contagions.

The campaign was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, by order of Bolsonaro's administration. But Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria stepped forward.

On Monday, he ordered the application of 1.4 million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine in Brazil's most populated city.

Brazil's worrisome health scenario and the governors' pressure forced Bolsonaro's administration to allow the early distribution nationwide of the remaining 4.6 million doses.

With 200,000 lives lost, Bolsonaro and his government are accused of genocide for their response to the pandemic and delays to vaccination programmes.



Brazil is making itself heard again tonight, calling for the president's impeachment - and further punishment.#ForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/yV8p8kF0Kn — Brasil Wire (@BrasilWire) January 15, 2021

On Sunday, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the emergency use of 6 million doses in the country during the first phase of the vaccination program.

Health care workers, the elderly in nursing homes, disabled people, and Indigenous people will be the first ones to be immunized.

Sao Paulo's health professionals estimate vaccinating six million people by the end of January, even though the country faces problems with vaccine supply.

The Butantan Institute of Sao Paulo, allowed by China to produce the CoronaVac vaccine, requested Anvisa to approve another 4.8 million doses.