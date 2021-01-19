Venezuelan Donated Oxygen Arrives in Manaus, Brazil

The five trucks were welcomed with shouts of approval and applause by the population of Manaus.

Authorities confirm the arrival of five trucks with oxygen in the capital of the Brazilian Amazon, Manaus, to attend to the sanitary crisis that the territory is suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The population welcomed the trucks with Venezuelan flags amidst applause. The shipment will be able to alleviate the dramatic situation suffered by the hospital network in Manaus.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, confirmed the arrival of the shipment and asked for a deepening of the solidarity in the region amid the pandemic, "at this hour the first trucks-cylinders with the oxygen sent by President Nicolas Maduro to attend the health crisis caused by the pandemic arrive in the city of Manaus," he added.

Before the arrival of the convoy with oxygen tanks, the governor of the Venezuelan state of Bolivar, Justo Noguera Pietri, made the delivery at the border with the presence of the senator for the Brazilian state of Roraima, Telmario Motta, the latter highlighted the meaning of the gesture of solidarity.

#LATEST | "The Venezuelan oxygen arrives in #Manaus, Brazil." The city in #Amazon state remains under a collapse of its health system due to the COVID-19 pandemic as many critical patients cannot have access to oxygen tanks.https://t.co/Ae8bN2ac2F — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 20, 2021

Pietri ratified the Venezuelan government's willingness to continue providing aid to Brazil as long as it is needed. So much so, it is planned to donate new supplies used in the fight against Covid-19 in the Amazon region.

The city of Manaus, belonging to the region above, suffered hospital collapses due to the increase in coronavirus cases. This situation has registered a record of oxygen consumption for patients with respiratory deficiencies, which went from some 5,000 cubic meters per day to 76,000 (76 million liters).