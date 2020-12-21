No Rush To Vaccinate in Brazil, President Bolsonaro Believes

Brazil records new highs for deaths almost daily. His president, however, stated that the pandemic is ending in his country.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro downplayed the urgency for distributing COVID-19 vaccines in his country because he considers that they interfere with people's lives.

"The rush is not justified," the far-right politician said in a video posted on social media. "It is an interference in people's lives."

Previously, last week, Bolsonaro compared the pandemic with the rain and said he will not take any vaccines.

“I say it again: I am not going to take the vaccine. If someone believes my life is in danger, it is my business and period,” he stressed.

To justify his refusal, the former-captain said that Pfizer is not responsible for its vaccine's effects and that people will have to tackle the consequences by themselves, even if they "become monks or alligators."

Brazilian President #Bolsonaro claims, Coronavirus #PfizerBioNTech vaccines can turn people into crocodiles, women may grow beard.#Brazil has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll. But Bolsonaro is as popular as ever. pic.twitter.com/HYZkeOO6dx — Dimitrios Varvaras MD, PhD (@MdVarvaras) December 20, 2020

“From the beginning, I have always said this virus is like rain: it will fall on everyone. And another thing to those who take the vaccine. They will have to take it again in two, three, or four years; otherwise, they will be infected again.”

So far, over seven million people have contracted the coronavirus in Brazil, the largest country in Latin America with a population of around 210 million.

With a death toll approaching 200,000, Brazil records new highs for deaths almost daily. The Brazilian president, however, also stated that the pandemic is ending in his country.