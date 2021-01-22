Brazil: Social Movements March to Urge Bolsonaro's Impeachment

They urged to stand up against President Jair Bolsonaro over the COVID-19 crisis worsening and his difficulties to speed up a national vaccination campaign.

Brazil’s left-wing and right-wing movements called for a massive caravan throughout the country this weekend to put pressure on Congress over President Jair Bolsonaro's impeachment.

“For the first time in Brazilian history, the movements are united for a common purpose,” journalist Mariana Schreiber reported and assured that choosing the caravan as a way of protest will reduce the risk of COVID-19 contagion.

The protest was called due to the pandemic crisis worsening and the Bolsonaro administration's difficulties to speed up a national vaccination campaign.

The movements also urged to stand up against Bolsonaro over the lack of oxygen and deaths in Manaus city.

Amid growing calls for his impeachment over his genocidal mismanagment of the Covid 19 pandemic, today Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said, 'the military will decide whether we have a democracy or a dictatorship." pic.twitter.com/lUKKZmBhra — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) January 18, 2021

“We are fed up with the criminal attitude of the president, who spreads false information, promotes agglomerations, and stimulates the use of medicines without proven efficacy,” Brazil’s Socialist Party (PSB) leader Alexandre Molon denounced.

"Bolsonaro is incapable of containing the pandemic and our economic and social crisis, which aggravated after the end of the government's emergency aid," Molon said.



The demonstrations will take place separately. Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and the Come to the Streets Party, the right-wing movements that overthrown President Dilma Rousseff in 2016, called for acts nationwide on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the left-wing organizations will take to the streets on Saturday in the cities of Belo Horizonte, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.