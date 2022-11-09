Brazil: Lula Meets With the Presidents of the House and Senate

Brazil's president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, met this Wednesday in the country's capital with the leaders of the National Congress: the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.

"Today I met for the first time with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira; the country needs dialogue and normality," the president-elect wrote on Twitter, outlining his meeting with Pacheco and several allied senators.

In his social networks, the president of the Senate (where the right wing will have a majority in the next legislature) explained that he promised Lula to work "responsibly and quickly" in favor of the future government's agendas.

He cited, for example, the work to secure the resources to guarantee that in 2023 it will be possible to continue distributing the monthly benefits of 600 reais (US$116) to the poorest families, as well as the increase in the minimum wage and other social programs.

In his meetings with Lira and Pacheco, Lula was accompanied by the president of the Workers' Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, and former minister Aloizio Mercadante, the coordinator of his government program during the electoral campaign.

The work of the transfer of power between the government of Jair Bolsonaro and that of Lula is being coordinated by the future vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, and it is expected that this week Lula will begin to work entirely in the transition meetings.

Lula will take office on January 1, 2023, when he will be sworn in as president in a formal ceremony in Brasília.