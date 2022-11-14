Lula Travels to COP27 With an Agenda of Bilateral Meetings

He will hold meetings with the top representatives of some 10 countries, including China, Egypt, the U.S., the UK, and Germany.

On Monday, Brazil's President-elect Lula da Silva traveled to Egypt to take part in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27).

"Brazil, which was diplomatically isolated during the administration of the far-right, climate-sceptic President Jair Bolsonaro, has new hope," the French outlet Les Echos commented on the Workers' Party leader, adding that "Lula is expected in Egypt as if he were a star."

On Wednesday, Lula da Silva will participate in the event "Charter from the Amazon: a common agenda for climate transition," in which he will be accompanied by several governors from the Amazon region.

At 5:15 p.m. local time that day, Lula da Silva will make a statement at the COP27 plenary, which is being held in Sharm el Sheikh, a hotel complex on the shores of the Red Sea.

Deforestation is increasing in the forests of the Amazon, whose integrity may reach a point of no return, directly affecting 47 million people and aggravating the global climate and biodiversity crises, warned a new report from the WWF).https://t.co/te3kl1YZLI — Ground Report (@GReportIndia) November 13, 2022

On Thursday, the president-elect will hold meetings with representatives of social organizations and will participate in an international forum on Indigenous Peoples and climate change.

During his stay in Egypt, Lula da Silva will also hold bilateral meetings with the top representatives of some 10 countries, including China, Egypt, the U.S., the UK, and Germany. He will also meet with World Bank President David Malpass and United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres.

"I believe that Brazil is capable of playing a positive and constructive role during the summit to promote climate action at the international level," said Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who personally invited Lula to COP27 after congratulating him on his victory in the elections.