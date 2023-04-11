Brazilian President Travels to China to Consolidate Relations

Lula da Silva will sing an agreement to establish the Brazilian real and the Chinese yuan as reference currencies for transactions between Brazil and China.

On Tuesday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva left for China for a state visit through which he seeks to relaunch bilateral relations, attract new investment, and sign over 20 agreements.

The Workers' Party leader traveled accompanied by ministers, businessmen, governors, and lawmakers. His trip to China was initially scheduled for the end of March. However, a bacterial bronchopneumonia forced the Brazilian President to postpone his visit until April 11.

"China will work with Brazil and take President Lula da Silva's visit as an opportunity to promote the upgrading of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields," Chinese Affairs Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Lula's large delegation "shows how both sides have attached great importance to this visit and the development of bilateral relations," he pointed out.

"The two countries will work together to upgrade mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, which will inject positive energy into the promotion of solidarity and cooperation among developing countries and joint efforts to cope with global challenges," Wang added.

#3 - The rise of the BRICS nations.



Originally an informal acronym of emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa)...



...the group has become a formal coalition of countries sick of taking directions from the post-WW2 world order dominated by the USA. pic.twitter.com/8602PFBeki — Jesse Myers (aka, Croesus �� "crease-us") (@Croesus_BTC) April 11, 2023

On Thursday, Lula's agenda will begin in Shanghai, where he will attend the inauguration ceremony of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as director of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB). Later, Lula will leave for Beijing where he will meet with National Assembly President Zhao Leji, Prime Minister Li Qiang and President Xi Jinping.

Among the bilateral agreements to be signed is one that will establish the Brazilian real and the Chinese yuan as reference currencies for transactions between Brazil and China, which implies the exclusion of the U.S. dollar from trade operations between these countries.

Another agreement deals with the joint construction of CBERS-6, a satellite that will allow more efficient monitoring of the Amazon and other Brazilian biomes.

Lula will leave for Brazil on Saturday. On his return trip, however, he will make a stop in the United Arab Emirates to meet with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.