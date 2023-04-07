Brazil Makes Return To Unasur Official

Only Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela are currently active members of the integration organization.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a decree on April 6 that establishes the country's return to the Union of South American Nations (Unasur).

The presidential decree "promulgates the Constitutive Treaty of Unasur, which will enter into force on May 6, 2023, and returns the country to the group created during the second government of President Lula," Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Relations said in a statement.

The integration mechanism founded in 2008 currently has as active members Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela, with Peru suspended. In 2010, the group was composed of 12 South American countries.

Political disagreements marked by right-wing governments have led to the withdrawal of some countries. Unasur's reconstruction has been advocated by Lula since his inauguration in January.

The country left the bloc in 2019, during the Bolsonaro government, to join Prosul alongside.

The Brazilian President intends to include actions against climate change at the center of the group's agenda, which management has focused mainly on the areas of health and infrastructure.

The South American country formally left that bloc in April 2019 by the decision of former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023).

Argentina has also announced its return to the bloc as a member state by order of President Alberto Fernández.