News > Brazil

Brazil Proposes Summit of Amazon Countries To Debate Climate Action

  • A view of the Amazon rainforest.

    A view of the Amazon rainforest. | Photo: IStock

Published 10 April 2023
Meeting will revive ACTO to unify the position of the countries in the region. 

The Brazilian government has scheduled a meeting in Belem for early August to revive the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), which brings together the countries that make up the Amazon, as reported by Brasil 247, a partner of TV BRICS.

The meeting will contribute to define a single position for the region on development and fighting the climate crisis in international forums.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to use the position to be agreed at the ACTO meeting to define the line of his speech at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The resumption of ACTO is one of Lula's goals in his third government. This body can be used to unify the discourse of the Amazon countries and attract investment to the region within the policies of combating deforestation, protecting indigenous peoples and development, with the aim of strengthening the position in front of international organizations and developed countries, which are the ones most pressing for action in the region.

TV BRICS
by teleSUR - TV BRICS
