Bolsonaro Tried To Perpetrate Facism In Brazil: President Lula

In a speech marking his 100th day in office, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday accused his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro of trying to perpetuate fascism in his country.

“That citizen (Bolsonaro) committed offenses against regional democracy, women, Black people, governors, and the Supreme Court while in power,” Lula da Silva said, stressing that public authorities were never treated with "as much disrespect" as during Bolsonaro’s term (2019-2022).

The left-wing politician, who is serving his third term as president, also commented on the Jan. 8 riots in which supporters of Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasilia to try to provoke a military coup just days after Lula da Silva’s inauguration.

"The far-right did not want to leave power and recognize the results of the October 2022 elections,” Lula da Silva stated, stressing that his administration is trying to build a new chapter in the history of Brazil.

Pres. Lula canceled Temer/Bolsonaro era privatization procedures underway against 3 profitable state companies this week: Conab, Telebras and Petrobras. "Foreign capital is welcome in Brazil to make new investments and start new businesses, but not to buy our companies," he said pic.twitter.com/Q9SSp86NpI — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) April 9, 2023

“Brazil has a new government that looks after its people and wakes up early to work. My optimism is not exaggerated,” he said, adding that he is confident that the Brazilian Congress will approve a new fiscal framework to boost economic growth.

“Interest rates are currently too high. This long-awaited reform will help counteract this situation,” Lula da Silva stated, promising to launch tenders for solar and wind energy.

“We will not miss the opportunity to turn Latin America's largest country into a green hydrogen powerhouse,” he said, stressing that his administration still has 1,360 days to continue to rebuild Brazil.