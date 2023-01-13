Brazil to Seek Intl Aid if People Abroad Involved in Jan 8 Acts

"If this chain of principals obviously involves people who are in other countries, police and judicial cooperation will be sought," said the Minister of Justice.

Regarding the anti-democratic acts of last Sunday in Brasilia, the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, said that in the case of detecting the participation of people abroad in financing or incitement, the country will request police and judicial cooperation with the nations involved.

"The administrative direction I gave to the Federal Police was to investigate the whole chain of perpetrators. And if this chain of principals obviously involves people who are in other countries, police and judicial cooperation will be sought," the minister told CNN Brazil.

Given Sunday's attack on the headquarters of the Three Powers by Bolsonaro supporters, Dino announced in the next ten days, they will be presented with a package of measures that include changes in the management of public security in the Federal District.

The minister also brought up the news about the draft decree found in the house of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres to reverse the election result that led Lula to the Presidency of the country. Dino considered that such a document shows last Sunday's acts of vandalism and depredation to be organized and not isolated.

Ninguém rouba a Constituição, ninguém rouba a democracia.



Nesta sexta, fui ao STF devolver a Constituição que foi subtraída pelos terroristas do dia 8 de janeiro e recuperada pela Polícia Federal. pic.twitter.com/XnF0dkLTyN — Flávio Dino ���� (@FlavioDino) January 13, 2023

Nobody steals the Constitution; nobody steals democracy. This Friday, I went to the STF to return the Constitution that was stolen by the terrorists on January 8 and recovered by the Federal Police.

According to the Minister of Justice, the draft decree allowing Bolsonaro to establish a state of defense at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) would configure a coup d'état.

Amid this scenario, a group of 79 prosecutors and deputy prosecutors from the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office sent a criminal complaint against the former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro for the crime of incitement to the Attorney General of Brazil, Augusto Aras.

On January 8, a group of Bolsonaro supporters ransacked the headquarters of Brasilia's Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches.