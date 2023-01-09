World Leaders Condemn Attempted Coup in Brazil

So far, Russia, China, the United States, Germany, Italy, Greece, Algeria, among other countries have harshly rejected the attempt to destabilize Brazilian democracy.

On Sunday morning, thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro attacked, invaded, and destroyed the headquarters of Congress, the Presidency, and the Supreme Court in Brasilia.

For about four hours, they tried to cause chaos to pressure the Armed Forces to join a coup to overthrow the President Lula da Silva, who took power on January 1.

In Latin America, progressive leaders immediately rejected this attack on Brazilian democracy. Condemnations of the attempted coup made by other world leaders are summarized below.

GREECE: On Monday, the Greek government condemned this Monday "strongly" the attacks against Brazilian democratic institutions and fully supported President Lula da Silva.

"We express our deep concern and disgust over yesterday's attacks on democratic institutions in Brasilia," the Foreign Ministry said, stressing that Greece supports "the democratically elected president, his government, and the legislative and judicial branches."

All eyes need to be on Brazil right now. Democracy is completely under attack. Bolsonaro supporters are invading Congress, the presidential

palace, and realms of power in Brazil.

Unbelievable scenes.



pic.twitter.com/q0ywe88ubm — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 8, 2023

The leftist Alexis Tsipras, who last week attended Lula's inauguration, expressed his total solidarity with the Brazilian president and his support for democracy, which "is once again threatened by organized forces of the extreme right".

"The international community must immediately condemn the attempt to overthrow the president-elect and undermine democratic institutions in Brazil," Tsipras tweeted.

ARAB LEAGUE: The 22 countries of the Arab League regretted the acts of violence and destruction carried out by supporters of former President Bolsonaro.

"I was deeply saddened by the scenes of the takeover of the Brazilian constitutional institutions by undisciplined masses... In a way, that reminded us of events in other countries," Arab League Secretary Ahmed Abulgheit said.

"Brazil is a country that is friendly and dear to all. We are sorry to witness such events... We wish kind President Lula all the best in managing the affairs of this important country."

There’s something psychologically terrifying about people wrapping themselves with Israeli flag.



Damn, Always there around fascists. #Brazil pic.twitter.com/IvH436AzHW — Abier (@abierkhatib) January 9, 2023

ALGERIA: On Monday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement ratifying that "Algeria expresses its severe condemnation of the attack on institutions and rejects all actions that generate chaos and destabilization of this friendly country."

It also signaled Algeria's support for the democratic path that the election of President Lula da Silva opened in Brazil.

TÜRKIYE: "We condemn the acts of violence against the government headed by President Lula da Silva, the Congress, and the Constitutional Court," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.

"It is important to respect the results of the elections and the democratic process that reflects the will of the people of the country. We show our solidarity with the administration of Lula da Silva and with the Brazilian people in the face of these acts of violence," it added.

Police in Brazil are taking selfies as thousands of Bolsonaro supporters invade places of power ��



They are not even trying to stop them. Many believe the police support the protesters.��



�� pic.twitter.com/0QXZMdtOnx — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 8, 2023

RUSSIA: "Moscow strongly condemns the actions of the instigators of the disorders in Brazil", Russian Presidency spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said.

Russia supports "actions to restore order and legality" in this Latin American country, he added, stressing that "we fully support Brazilian President Lula da Silva."

CHINA: On Monday, Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that "China supports the measures taken by the Brazilian government to restore order and stability. We believe that under the leadership of President Lula, Brazil will maintain national stability and social harmony."

UNITED STATES: "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with Lula da Silva ," President Joe Biden tweeted on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS: "I have watched with horror the images of the seizure of government buildings in Brasilia. It is unacceptable violence against institutions that together make up the heart of the democratic constitutional State," Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted.

GERMANY: On Monday, Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz strongly criticized the assault on the Brazilian Congress carried out by Bolsonaro's far-right supporters.

"Terrible images reach us from Brasilia. Violent attacks against democratic institutions are an intolerable attack on democracy. We strongly support President Lula and the Brazilian people," Scholz tweeted in a message written in both German and Portuguese.

Insurrectionists in Brazil did not restrict their terrorism and violence to the country’s capital Brasília. This morning they hit São Paulo, the largest city (and 500 miles/800km away), blocking and setting fires on the Marginal Tietê, one of the city’s most critical roadways. https://t.co/JkpKdhMruX — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) January 9, 2023

SPAIN: President Pedro Sanchez showed Spain's full support for Lula da Silva in light of the events caused by extremist movements, which Sanchez described as "repulsive."

He stressed that the events in Brazil remind us that the resurgence of extremist movements "ready to overwhelm everything" represents the greatest contemporary threat that democracy, peace and prosperity face around the world.

"We know the methods and they are repeated to the millimeter in each and every one of the countries that suffer from them," he said.

First, they systematically use lies to attract followers. Then they use insults and verbal violence "to poison coexistence in society and exalt their followers." Finally, extremists attack institutions and laws.

ITALY: "What is happening in Brazil cannot leave us indifferent. The images of the irruption in the institutions are unacceptable and incompatible with any form of democratic dissidence", Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.