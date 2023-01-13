Brazil to Ask the U.S. to Extradite Bolsonaro's Former Minister

On Jan. 8, far-right activists attacked the offices of the Presidency, the Supreme Court, and the National Congress.

On Friday, Justice Minister Flavio Dino warned that the administration of President Lula da SIlva will ask the United States to extradite former Justice Minister Anderson Torres if this citizen does not voluntarily return to Brazil by Monday the 16th.

The Supreme Court ordered the arrest of Torres for his alleged responsibility for not preventing the attacks carried out against public buildings in Brasilia on Sunday, when Torres was holding the position of Security Secretary of Brasilia.

Known to be an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Torres left the country before the attacks. On Tuesday, he vowed that said he will return to Brazil to appear before the Justice, but he has not done so until now.

On Jan. 8, thousands of far-right activists attacked the offices of the Presidency of the Republic, the Supreme Court and the National Congress. According to statements posted on networks, they sought to create a chaotic situation to justify a coup against Lula.

MÁXIMA DIFUSIÓN: Van saliendo a la luz más vídeos que prueban la complicidad y la pasividad de muchos policías y militares de Brasil con los terroristas fascistas golpistas durante el asalto al Congreso brasileño y a otros edificios institucionales. #Brazil #Coup #Golpe #Brasilia pic.twitter.com/FPcF0nKZ3d — Juanmi_News (cuenta nueva) ��️‍���� (@JuanmiGG_News) January 12, 2023

The tweet reads, "Maximum diffusion: More videos are coming to light proving the complicity and passivity of many Brazilian police and military with the fascist coup terrorists during the assault on the Brazilian Congress and other institutional buildings."

So far, Brazilian authorities have arrested some 1,800 people, who must be held responsible for the millions in damages to public assets, among which are priceless works of art.

In a raid on Torres' house carried out on Tuesday, police found a draft of a decree that would have allowed Bolsonaro to establish a "Defense State" at the Electoral Tribunal. This action was aimed at reversing the victory of Lula da Silva in the October elections.

On Friday, Justice Minister Dino affirmed that the draft decree shows that the far-right attacks on democratic institutions were planned.