Biden, AMLO and Trudeau Condemn Attack on Democracy in Brazil

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attacks carried out by Jair Bolsonaro's supporters on the buildings of the three branches in Brasilia.

"Canada, Mexico, and the United States condemn the January 8 attacks on Brazil's democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power. We stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions," the three presidents said in a joint statement on the eve of the North American Leaders Summit, which will begin in Mexico City on Tuesday.

"Our governments support the free will of the people of Brazil. We look forward to working with President Lula on delivering for our countries, the Western Hemisphere, and beyond," they said, thus expressing their support for the Brazilian leader.

On Sunday, the assault on the Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court in Brasília was resolved after several hours of bewilderment, when riot officers fired tear gas against the angry far-right militants who were inside and outside the buildings.

Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil.



We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial’s democratically elected government. ����



The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida. https://t.co/rzsZl9jwZY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2023

These radical groups are unaware of Lula da Silva's victory in the presidential elections and want a military "intervention" so that Jair Bolsonaro returns to the presidency.

On Sunday, Lula da Silva accused retired Army captain Bolsonaro of encouraging the assault on the buildings of the three branches, which lasted about four and a half hours until the security forces regained control of the facilities.

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician who is nostalgic for the Brazilian dictatorship (1964-1985), is currently living in Miami after he left his country one day before the end of his term.