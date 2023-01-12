Brazil Makes Official With Argentina Its Return to CELAC

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States once again has 33 members.

On Thursday, the Brazilian Ambassador to Argentina, Reinaldo José de Almeida, delivered to the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, the letter formalizing Brazil's return to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

In this way, Brazil returns to the integration mechanism, said the Argentine Foreign Ministry in a statement that added that CELAC once again has 33 members.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro decided on January 16, 2020, to suspend Brazil's participation in the mechanism, the Ministry said, noting that the country's rejoining comes 11 days after the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian President will arrive in Argentina on January 23 to meet with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández. Lula da Silva will also participate in the VII CELAC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Buenos Aires the following day.

Brasil ���� oficializó su reincorporación a la CELAC ante el canciller argentino Santiago Cafiero.



Argentina has held the pro tempore presidency of CELAC since last year. The intergovernmental mechanism was created in February 2010 to promote the integration and development of Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The Brazilian ambassador thanked the Government of Argentina for its denunciation of the attack perpetrated last Sunday by Bolsonaro supporters against the headquarters of the National Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace.

José de Almeida "thanked the Argentine government for its statements on the unprecedented acts of vandalism that occurred at the headquarters of the three branches of government in Brazil."