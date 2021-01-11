Brazilian Lab to Produce Sputnik V for Sale in Latam

Chemical Union will fabricate 8 million doses of the Russian vaccine in the first semester of 2021.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine developers informed that a Brazilian laboratory will launch the drug's production and distribution throughout Latin America as of January 15.

The Brazilian Chemical Union company confirmed the news by announcing that it will produce 8 million doses per month in the first semester of 2021.

"On Monday, a company delegation will travel to Russia to finish validating the manufacturing process," Chemical Union director Rogerio Rosso said.

In Russia, the experts will visit the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine.

"We will also visit the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which financed the research and production of Sputnik V," Rosso said, explaining that Chemical Union will wait for the authorization of Brazil's National Agency of Sanitary Surveillance (Anvisa) to start the vaccine's phase three trials and begin its production.

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech was 78% effective in a late-stage Brazilian trial and entirely prevented severe cases, a source said on Thursday, boosting Chinese efforts to catch up with Western vaccine makers.#China #Brazil #COVID19 #vaccine #BRICSnews pic.twitter.com/YjcMhwHcAo — BRICS Journal (@BricsJournal) January 11, 2021

On Jan. 15, Brazil also will import 300,000 doses of Sputnik V from Moscow. The load will be the second shipment to arrive on the continent since last December. Argentina was the first country to receive doses of the Russian vaccine.

From Jan.2 to 9, health authorities registered 360,000 new infections, the highest number of COVID-19 cases in seven days since the beginning of the pandemic.

Brazil, the third most affected country by the pandemic worldwide, does not yet have a date to begin vaccination against the virus.

President Jair Bolsonaro insists on minimizing the negative effects of COVID-19 in the country while encouraging the population not to be immunized.