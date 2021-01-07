Bolsonaro Seeks Another "Capitol Riot" in Brazil

Following Bolsonaro's comments, the main opposition organization, the Worker' Party (PT), denounced Bolsonaro before the Prosecutors Office and the Supreme Electoral Court, remarking that Bolsonaro committed a crime against the electoral system and his remarks threatened Brazilian democracy.

On Thursday, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro forecast a storm similar to the Capitol riots that occurred in Washington on Wednesday afternoon. This, as the far-right leader tried to discredit the mail-voting system, an option widely recommended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the U.S., people voted by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, people voted three or four times, even dead people voted, it was a party over there. No one can deny that, and that lack of trust caused that problem," the Brazilian president said, referring to the unprecedented violence promoted by Donald Trump.

Far-right candidates supported by Bolsonaro lost massively last year during the November 15 local elections. In response, Bolsonaro cast doubts about the automatic voting system.

El presidente brasileño continúa en el barco del "fraude" junto a Trump y amenaza con un escenario similar en Brasil en las presidenciales del 2022. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/72I5ljXLas — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) January 7, 2021

"The Brazilian president continues on the ship of "fraud" with Trump and threatens a similar scenario in Brazil in the presidential elections of 2022."

Nonetheless, days after the election, there was no fraud complaint in the 5,569 cities where the voting took place.

Here in Brazil, if we have an electronic vote in 2022, the same will happen," the Brazilian president predicted today.

Following Bolsonaro's comments, the leading opposition organization, the Worker' Party (PT), denounced Bolsonaro before the Prosecutors Office and the Supreme Electoral Court, remarking that Bolsonaro committed a crime against the electoral system and his remarks threatened the Brazilian democracy.