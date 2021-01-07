Brazil: Bolsonaro Cancels Purchase of Syringes for Vaccination

The far-right-wing president insisted on the use of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria antidote that has no proven effectiveness against the new coronavirus.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro suspended the purchase of syringes destined for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign "due to a price increase."

"The syringes' cost increased absurdly. The Ministry of Health suspended the purchase until their value returns to normal," Bolsonaro said.

During a broadcast message, the far-right-wing president minimized the pandemic's impact on the country and the need for syringe use.

"The most important thing is to treat COVID-19 early with hydroxychloroquine," he said, alluding to the malaria antidote that has no proven effectiveness against the virus.

#globalbuzz Brazil registered 1,242 deaths from #COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 198,974 - Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/6Bd3pl13lN — BERNAMA Radio���� (@bernamaradio) January 7, 2021