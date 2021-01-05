Jair Bolsonaro on Brazil Crisis: "I Can't Do Anything"

The far-right president, who has repeatedly dismissed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, blamed the press and regional administrations for the economic crisis.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged that the country is bankrupt and that he cannot create solutions for the economic crisis, which was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Brazil is bankrupt. I can't do anything. I wanted to modify the income tax table, but I couldn't," Bolsonaro said to a group of followers outside of his residency in Alvorada Palace, in the capital Brasilia.

The far-right president, who has repeatedly dismissed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, blamed the press and regional administrations for the economic crisis. This, as several local governors, refused to lift social distancing measures to contain the spread of the virus.

En la ciudad de São Paulo 2 hospitales municipales están con 100% de las camas de terapia intensiva para covid19 ocupadas, ambos en Zona Sur. En Zona Norte hay 74% de ocupación en Brasilândia. La alcaldía se negó a reabrir hospitales como el abandonado Sorocabana. pic.twitter.com/fCYX7BNLz2 — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) January 5, 2021

"In the city of São Paulo, 2 municipal hospitals are with 100% of the intensive care beds for covid19 occupied, both in the South Zone. In the North Zone, 74% of the beds are occupied in Brasilândia. The mayor's office refused to reopen hospitals such as the abandoned Sorocabana."

As of Tuesday, the country reported over 7.8 million cases and 197,732 deaths. The government issued a subsidy of $230 since the beginning of the pandemic, which was reduced by half in October and December.

Nonetheless, the government is not renewing financial help. When asked about the subsidy's extension for the coming months, the president spoke of the economic crisis's impact on public spending.