Brazil: Health Minister Pazuelo Investigated Over Manaus Crisis

He would have been informed of the critical oxygen shortage at least four days before Manaus’ health system collapse.

Brazilian Attorney General’s Office (PGR) Monday ordered an inquiry against the Health Ministry Eduardo Pazuello and the Amazonas Governor Wilson Lima over the COVID-19 emergency in Manaus.

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) will undergo the investigation against authorities who allegedly were warned about the critical oxygen shortage at least four days before Manaus’ health system collapse.

The PGR wants to investigate whether this claim is real and if there was an omission by authorities. The far-right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro is not the target of the inquiry.

“The warning was given by members of the Amazonas government, the company that supplies the product, and the Minister’s sister-in-law, who had a family member without oxygen to spend the day,” Folha de Sao Paulo reported.

In view of serious #COVID19 crisis in #Manaus, #Brazil, #MSF assembling a team to assess how we can continue to support the #Amazonas health system. The collapse in Manaus affects the entire state, which depends on the referral of critically ill patients to the capital. pic.twitter.com/Ox5Tx8cuTc — MSF Ireland (@MSF_ireland) January 18, 2021

Pazuello, who was allegedly also informed about logistical problems in shipments, will have 15 days to prove that he was not aware of the crisis. On Friday, Venezuela sent doctors and oxygen to Manaus to restrain the health emergency this Brazilian city is facing. To date, The Amazon state has accumulated 6,123 deaths from COVID-19. In the last seven days, the number of people who died at home on suspicion of having the disease raised by 130 percent.