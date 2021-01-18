Brazil To Use Sinovac and Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccines

Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) unanimously approved on Sunday the emergency use of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine and the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford vaccine.

The decision will allow the Brazilian government to start its vaccination plan with 6 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, which was developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac and the Butantan Institute of Sao Paulo.

"The moment is for awareness, unity, and work. There is only one enemy. Our chance, our best chance in this war is, necessarily, for a change in social behavior, without which, even with vaccines, victory will not be achieved," said the ANVISA Director Antonio Barra Torres.

He led the meeting, broadcast live on television, which gave the decision after analyzing the emergency registration requests for the two coronavirus vaccines.

Como clase obrera estamos asumiendo la tarea encomendada por el pdte @NicolasMaduro y el ministro @TareckPSUV de despachar 100 mil litros de Oxígeno a los hermanos de #Brasil en Manaos, para contribuir a la recuperación de los pacientes con Covid19 #SolidaridadBolivariana pic.twitter.com/XgbnpmbZm6 — Siderúrgica del Orinoco Alfredo Maneiro (@Sidor_oficial) January 16, 2021

The meme reads, "In response to the task entrusted by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Minister Tareck El Aissami, the working class sends 100,000 liters of oxygen to the brothers in Manaus (Brazil) to help with the recovery of COVID-19 patients."

Brazil is second in the world in the number of deaths from COVID-19, with 209,296 deaths as of Saturday, and third in the world in the number of cases, with over 8.4 million infections.

"Brazil is in a hurry to save lives, Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria twitted.

The approval of the emerging use of COVID-19 vaccines comes a few days after the health system completely collapsed in Manaus, the capital of the State of Amazonas, where lack of oxygen in hospitals generated a regional alert.