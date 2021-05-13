Brazil: Poll Shows Lula as Winner of 2022 Presidential Election

In the case of a second-round runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT leader would have a lead of 23 percentage points.

On Wednesday, Brazil's Datafolha institute revealed the results of a poll ahead of the presidential elections to be held in the country next year, in which it puts the former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as the favorite over the current head of state, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the poll results, Lula would obtain 41 percent of the votes in the first round, well above Bolsonaro with 23 percent, and former judge Sergio Moro, Ciro Gomes, and Luciano Huck would obtain seven, six, and four percentage points.

In the event of a presential runoff, Datafolha's quantitative study also gives the winner to the Workers' Party (PT) leader with 55 percent of the votes, with a difference of 23 percentage points to the current president Bolsonaro.

Encuesta de DataFolha divulgada hoy afirma que el expresidente Lula da Silva vencería con 55% al presidente Jair Bolsonaro en la segunda vuelta de las elecciones. El ultraderechista tiene 32% de las intenciones de voto. Las elecciones serán disputadas en octubre de 2022. pic.twitter.com/G3RlcCuZQk — André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR) May 12, 2021

"A DataFolha poll released today states that former President Lula da Silva would beat President Jair Bolsonaro with 55% in the second round of the elections. The ultra-right-winger has 32% of voting intentions. The elections will be held in October 2022."

The media outlet, Datafolha, detailed that the survey was carried out between May 11 and 12 in 146 municipalities of Sao Paulo with a participation of more than 2,000 people.

Since his innocence was proven and he was able to recover his political rights, the figure of Lula has gained even more strength, as issues such as social segregation and the mismanagement of the pandemic by the Bolsonaro administration makes Brazilians want to return to the progressive path of the PT, which produced enormous social achievements.