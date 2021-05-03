Lula Seeks Political Alliances To Overcome Crisis in Brazil

The Workers' Party is trying to join forces to confront President Jair Bolsonaro's mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) will meet with leaders of different political tendencies to jointly halt Brazil's epidemiological disaster.

During the meetings, the political figures will address the need to dismantle the far-right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, according to the Workers' Party (PT) leader.

"They will not be electoral debates, but political discussions. Lula is trying to join forces to confront Bolsonaro's mismanagement of the pandemic," leftist Senator Humberto Costa explained.

The leaders will seek to put pressure on the government to increase to US$110 the emergency aid it gives to workers and their families. Currently, workers receive a US$45 aid.



#Brazil | Former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva reaffirmed he will run for the presidency in the 2022 elections if it is what it takes to beat the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.https://t.co/MQEVEY6CRV — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 16, 2021