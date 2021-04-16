'I'll Run For President If Needed To Beat Bolsonaro' Lula Says

"Democracy is going to come back. I hope to take part in that process, which will bring hope and joy back to Brazil," the Workers' Party leader said.

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva on Thursday reaffirmed he will run for the presidency in the 2022 elections if it is what it takes to beat the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

On Thursday, the Supreme Federal Court (STF) ratified the annulment of Lula's convictions and enabled him to compete in the 2022 elections, in which Bolsonaro might take part seeking re-election.

Current, national polls place Lula above Bolsonaro in terms of political leadership. However, the Workers' Party (PT) leader stressed that he does not have to be the one to lead a presidential formula.

"First, we will seek consensus with other leftist movements to find someone who represents the country's progressive sectors," Lula explained.

A luta foi árdua, mas a recompensa valeu a pena! Lula está livre e o Brasil será feliz de novo! ✊��



�� Coletivo Lula Livre pic.twitter.com/BYZ6G4v0db — Lindbergh Farias (@lindberghfarias) April 16, 2021

The meme reads, "Although the fight was tough, the reward was worth it! Lula is free and Brazil will be happy again!"

"I am 75 years old. I consider myself to be in good health, I am physically well, but we must give a chance to younger people," he added. Bolsonaro is heavily criticized for his mishandling of the pandemic. Over 360,000 people have died from the disease described by him as a "little flu." "That genocidal is the main responsible for the chaos caused by the pandemic in Brazil. He did not buy the vaccines when he should have bought them. He did not respect laboratories, nor experts," Lula condemned. "Democracy is going to come back. I hope to take part in that process, which will bring hope and joy back to Brazil," he concluded.