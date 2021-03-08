Brazil's Supreme Court Judge Overturns Convictions Against Lula

The annulment of the convictions related to the Car Wash operation will allow the Socialist leader to run again for elections.

Brazil's Supreme Court Judge Edson Fachin on Monday overturned all convictions related to the Car Wash operation that the Federal Justice in the state of Parana held against Workers' Party leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Fachin declared that the Federal Justice of Parana was not competent in the cases related to the Guaruja apartment, the Atibaia site, and the Lula Institute.

Once that decision is issued, however, such cases may be analyzed by the Federal District Court, which will be in charge of saying whether the acts performed in the three cases may or may not be validated and reused.

In the meantime, Judge Fachin's decision allows Brazil's former President to recover his political rights and become eligible again.