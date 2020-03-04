Brazil: Left-Wing Parties Unite Against Bolsonaro's Gov't

In Brazil, opposition parties call to march against the policies of the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro for "systematically violating the Constitution and democracy."

Opposition parties in Brazil reaffirmed in a document Tuesday their unity to resist the neoliberal and anti-democratic agenda of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro while urging the population to demonstrate.

"The political, economic and social situation in the country is becoming increasingly serious. The President of the Republic systematically violates the Constitution and democracy," the joint statement denounced; signed by the Workers' Party, Brazilian Socialist, Democratico Trabalhista, Socialism and Freedom, Brazil's Communist party, Sustainability Network, and the Green and Popular Unity.

The political organizations invited to define an agenda for joint action in the National Congress in defense of the country, as well as to support, encourage and participate in the events and demonstrations of social, unions and popular movements.

They also called on the Brazilian population to join three demonstrations that will take place on March 8 (International Women’s Day), on March 14 (second anniversary of the assassination of councilwoman Marielle Franco) and March 18 (in defence of public service education).

In the document they warned that Bolsonaro acts to destabilize the institutions supporting the demonstrations against Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and inciting political and illegal actions in the military police.

The parties also warn that the economy remains stagnant and that "the austerity policy directed at the interests of the financial system drains the resources of society. The real (national currency) is devalued, there is no public or private investment, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) projections are decreasing."

For the opposition parties, the lives of Brazilians are worsened by cuts in social protection programs and, for example, "millions of people queue up for the Bolsa Familia and Social Security. There is no effective response to unemployment. Work is increasingly informal and precarious. Hunger is tormenting families again."

Finally, they propose strengthening the permanent forum of opposition parties to assess the situation and define joint actions and demonstrations to confront the current crisis and the attack on democracy that the Brazilian country is going through.