Brazil: Unions Protest Against Bolsonaro's Economic Measures

Union workers will reject an economic policy that has increased unemployment rates on the frame of a meeting between Bolsonaro and leaders of the industrial sector

Workers unions and social movements in Brazil protested Monday at the Sao Paulo Art Museum against the economic policy of current President Jair Bolsonaro.

The website “Rede Brasil Atual” states that the workers are asking for the creation of decent jobs and standing against the policies against the industrial sector, promoted by the Bolsonaro administration and his Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes.

According to the site, the idea is to take advantage of the presence of the far-right president in a lunch with leaders of the industrial sector to reject an economic policy that has increased unemployment rates and informality.

The Unitary Central of Workers, Union Power, General Workers' Union, and Brazilian Workers' Central, among others, confirmed their participation in the demonstration.

Among the social movements that ratified their attendance were the fronts Brasil Popular and People without Fear, the youth entities National Union of Students and the Brazilian Union of Secondary Students.

During the event, the document 'Actions for an industry capable of supporting Brazilian development', prepared by the trade union centers, was presented. The text highlights the importance of the industry in the resumption of the country's growth, paying special attention to the creation of quality jobs.

The protest served to publicly denounce Bolsonaro's policy of handing over public companies to foreigners, such as Eletrobras and Petrobras, which began their privatization processes.