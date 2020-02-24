Geneva: Brazil Faces Accusations of Human Rights Violations

One of the important topics during the session was the necessity of funds for social programs and independent surveillance organizations for human rights institutions.

Brazil's government will face accusations of human rights violations at the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council. The South American country's government is under scrutiny for its violations of Indigenous rights and environmental protection.

According to Jamil Chade, columnist of the Universo Online portal, “it is particularly preoccupancy against the significant increase of the Amazonia burnings, after the promises of opening the Indigenous lands to agriculture and mining made by the government.”

On this topic, the national news media Brasil de Fato explains that the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro insisted in territorial exploitation, despite the rejection of activists, ecologists, and indigenous leaders, under the pretext that those territories should be properly utilized.

One of the important topics during the session was the necessity of funds for social programs and independent surveillance organizations for human rights institutions. As Chade points out, for instance, the program “Hunger zero”, was an initiative that was affected in 2019 because of the National Alimentary Security and Nutritional Council dismantling.

One of the critiques of Bolsonaro’s administration is the interruption of what was already accomplished in that field.

It is expected that, in other work sessions, more claimers and not-governmental organizations would use this platform to denounce other human rights violations, among which may be Bolsonaro's racist remarks.

More than 90 states and organizations represent the UN Human Rights Council; its work session counts with the participation of Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, who will make a worldwide request on human rights behalf.