Brazil: Bolsonaro's Businessmen Behind Actions Against Congress

The wealthiest entrepreneurs of Brazil would be worried about the direction the tax reform could take.

Brazil's Folha de Sao Paulo journalist Monica Bergamo Thursday revealed that entrepreneurs from the Brazil 200 Institute would be related to the media attacks that the far-right has undertaken against the Legislative Power.

On Wednesday, President Jair Bolsonaro posted a message to his "inner circle" in which he calls for implementing actions against Congress in March. He was echoing the statements of his Institutional Security Minister, General Augusto Heleno, who accused the Congress of "blackmailing" at the budget negotiations.

"Captain Bolsonaro, General Heleno. Brazil is ours and does not belong to the usual politicians," was the motto that the President's supporters spread on social networks, accompanying it with videos and statements attacking lawmakers and proposing the return to a military dictatorship.

"On March 15, let's take to the streets. The generals await the orders of the people," is one of the messages of a video in which Bolsonaro is portrayed as a hero in the fight against "the corrupt and bloodthirsty Left."

Thread das vezes que o Bolsonaro teria sido expulso da política se o Brasil fosse um país serio.#ImpeachmentDeBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/D1s88FpXT2 — Laura Sabino (@mylaura_m) February 19, 2020

"If Brazil were a serious country, Bolsonaro would have been expelled from politics a long time ago. Bolsonaro Impeachment." The meme recalls a Bolsonaro's statement, "The dictatorship's mistake was to torture and not kill."

Regarding the messages that social networks were spreading, the businessman Edgard Corona suggested to his friends to invest in promoting videos aimed at attacking the Chamber of Deputies president Rodrigo Maia.

Later he admitted that he shared videos attacking Maia "but only for members of Brazil 200 to know about their existence," as reported by local media BrPolitico.

Corona would also have admitted that his business friends are concerned about the tax reform and that is why he said that "resources are needed to reveal our position regarding the law."​​​​​​​

