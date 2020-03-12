Brazil: Military Club Summons Members for Acts Against Congress

The Brazilian conservatives continue to encourage protests against the Legislative branch and the Supreme Court.

Rio de Janeiro's Military Club summoned its members to attend rallies against the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to be held on March 15, as Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro proposed on Feb. 26.

The military club summons to support Bolsonaro because it considers that the former captain is taking the appropriate measures to "rescue" the national economy and the values that would have been "vilified".

To end the "old politics, impunity, and corruption," the Rio de Janeiro club expresses its total commitment to governance so as "to get us out of the difficulties to which we have been subjected for at least two decades," a phrase that hints at civilian governments and leftist presidents.

​​​​​​​Regarding the statements made by the Club Militar, Brazilian journalists have pointed out that the military does not seem to understand ​​​​​​​how the division of powers functions in a modern, democratic state.​​​​​​​

SALVE! Clube Militar do Exército convoca para dia 15 contra o Congresso e STF https://t.co/aAPFWsoYQo — CONSERVADORES DO BRASIL....CONSERVATIVES OF BRAZIL (@AGNALDO06784128) March 12, 2020

"HEIL! The Army's Military Club calls for March 15 against Congress and STF. Using the motto 'Brazil above all', the military institution speaks in defense of the President."

“The Executive Branch cannot govern because Congress does not let it... For example, Congress approves the budget and has to monitor how is it executed by the Executive,” the Military Club president General Eduardo Jose Barbosa said, as reported by local outlet Congresso Em Foco.

The call made by the Army Club to its members comes at a time when the far-right President declared that the acts of March 15 could lose force.

During his recent trip to Miami, however, Bolsonaro also stated that the anti-congress protests will take place anyway "to demonstrate that we are in tune with the interests of the Brazilian people."​​​​​​​