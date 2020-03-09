Brazil Requests Impeachment for Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro's attitude is unconstitutional and violates the free exercise of the Legislative and Judicial Power.

On March 16, Brazilian deputies will call for the removal of ultra-right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro due to his attempts to provoke an institutional crisis and incite his supporters to close down Congress.

"Bolsonaro intends to lead Brazil into chaos," said congressman Alexandre Frota, referring to messages sent by the president to a large number of people, urging them to join a demonstration in support of the initiative to close down Congress and the Supreme Court.

"The political atmosphere in Brazil is preparing to push for the removal of Bolsonaro. We have legal grounds for it," the congressman from the Brazilian Social Democracy Party Frota warned.

To prepare for the impeachment, the congressman has gathered a team of four lawyers. The first step will be to present the lawsuit at the Chamber of Deputies, on March 16.

O deputado federal Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) pedirá o impeachment de Jair Bolsonaro por crime de responsabilidade, de acordo com informações da coluna de Guilherme Amado, da revista Época. Ele teria feito o pedido a advogados após uma denúncia… https://t.co/xLv78Nt2N9 #cidadania — Catraca Livre (@catracalivre) February 26, 2020

"Federal Deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) will request the impeachment of Jair Bolsonaro for a liability crime, according to information in the column of Guilherme Amado, from Época magazine. He would have made the request to lawyers after a complaint."

"Bolsonaro's attitude is unconstitutional and violates the free exercise of the Legislative and Judicial Power. That is why, in the lawsuit, we denounce him for crimes for which the President of the Republic is responsible." Frota claimed.

This Saturday Bolsonaro again called on his followers to take to the streets this March 15, this time to support him, "reflecting once again the recklessness of his actions. The congressman meant.

According to Bolsonaro, his constant calls to the people to take to the streets "are not a movement against Congress or the Judiciary, but in favor of Brazil," he said minutes before leaving for Florida, where he held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. ​​​​​​​