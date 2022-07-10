Brazil: Bolsonaro Supporter Murders Leader of Workers' Party

A policeman shot and killed Marcelo Arruda, a member of the Workers' Party (PT) of Brazil, when the victim was celebrating his 50th birthday, while the officer was shouting slogans in favor of the current president and candidate, Jair Bolsonaro.

The tragedy occurred in the southern city of Foz do Iguaçu, western region of Paraná, at the hands of the federal penitentiary agent Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who first went to the place and after 20 minutes, returned armed and began to shoot the PT leader, whose party was being held with themes dedicated to the PT and Lula.

The PT issued a message via the social network saying, "Enough of the violence! Enough of the destruction! It is time for the reconstruction and transformation of Brazil and the relations between Brazilians and Brazilians! Let's cry and bury another comrade who fell victim to political violence, that's enough!"

Arruda, who was a guard of the municipality of Foz do Iguaçu, local treasurer of the PT and had been a candidate for deputy mayor in the municipal elections of 2020, responded with his regulation weapon. Guaranho was shot five times and had to be seriously hospitalized.

#Brazil | Lula is accompanied by the former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, designated as vice-presidential candidate, and Saturday's event is part of his tour of Brazil to strengthen the national reconstruction movement.

This Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Rio de Janeiro, a man was arrested after throwing a homemade explosive against the crowd that was waiting for the candidate for the presidency of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, at a campaign rally.

Due to this situation, the candidate wore a bulletproof vest for the first time in an open event.

According to eyewitness accounts: We heard his wife screaming asking him to leave and he was very upset, with a lot of hate. Cursing the PTs and saying that Bolsonaro would be elected. That Lula is a criminal and that all PTs should die.

Basta de violência! Basta de destruição! É tempo de reconstrução e transformação do Brasil e das relações entre brasileiros e brasileiras! Vamos chorar e enterrar mais um companheiro que tombou vítima da violência política, basta!



�� Leia mais: https://t.co/YwHUmD2Zgp pic.twitter.com/NV26NfDML6 — PT Brasil (@ptbrasil) July 10, 2022

Marcelo was killed with two shots at point blank range. Before falling he managed to defend himself and fired three shots at Jorge José, who also died after being admitted to the hospital.

Lula da Silva issued a message saying: "Our companion Marcelo Arruda celebrated his 50th birthday with family and friends, in peace, in Foz do Iguaçu. Affiliated with the Workers' Party, his party had the PT and hope for the future as its theme; with the joy of a father who has just had another daughter."

Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the PT, said: "Imbued by a discourse of hatred and dangerously armed by the current policy of the President of the Republic, which stimulates confrontation, conflict, attack on adversaries, any person adhering to this project of death and destruction is becoming an aggressor or murderer".