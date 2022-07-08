    • Live
News > World

Brazil, Argentina, and Russia Ratify Ties at G20 Meeting

  • Sergey Lavrov at the G20 Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2022.

    Sergey Lavrov at the G20 Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @BB12_DE

Published 8 July 2022 (15 hours 15 minutes ago)
During the G20 meeting in Bali, Sergey Lavrov also held bilateral meetings with the foreign affairs ministers from China, India, Indonesia, and Türkiye.

On Friday, the presence of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov generated tensions at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries in Bali (Indonesia).

Ministers Carlos Alberto Franca (Brazil) and Santiago Cafiero (Argentina) were among the attendees who held bilateral meetings with Lavrov. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, they discussed the possibilities of strengthening partnerships in strategic sectors.

The meeting between Lavrov and Cafiero was focused "on further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Argentina", although the ministers also discussed relevant issues on the world agenda such as the Ukrainian conflict.

"Special attention was paid to the interaction of our countries in the main international platforms, including Argentina's rotating presidency in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In the meeting with Franca, Lavrov discussed issues related to the strengthening of agreements between the two nations and Brazil's rotating presidency in the United Nations Security Council.

During the G20 meeting in Bali, the Russian foreign affairs minister also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from China, India, Indonesia, and Türkiye.

Currently, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are the only Latin American countries participating in the G20, an international platform that also includes Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada, China, South Korea, the U.S., France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the U.K., Russia, South Africa, Türkiye, and the European Union.

