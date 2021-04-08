    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > China

Food Prices on a Spike For 10 Months in a Row - FAO

  • Palm oil, soybeans, rapeseed, and sunflower increased their value remarkably.

    Palm oil, soybeans, rapeseed, and sunflower increased their value remarkably. | Photo: Twitter/@THBriefcase

Published 8 April 2021
Opinion

According to FAO, March registered the highest food prices since 2014 and an increment of 2.1 percent compared to February 2021.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported on Thursday that world food prices have increased for the tenth consecutive month as the prices of vegetable oil, meats, and dairy products skyrocketed.

RELATED:

Desert Locust Infestation Decline in the Horn of Africa: FAO

According to FAO, March registered the highest food prices since 2014 and an increment of 2.1 percent compared to February 2021. Moreover, palm oil, soybeans, rapeseed, and sunflower increased their value remarkably.

On the other hand, the sale of cereals decreased by 1.7 percent compared to February, and the price of sugar plummeted by four percent during the last two months. However, dairy products reached a 3.9 percent increment in March and an estimated 16 percent difference to the same period the previous year.

As the economies of several Asian countries recover, the imports, mainly in China, boosted the demand for poultry and pork meat.

Tags

COVID-19 pandemic FAO Food prices

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.