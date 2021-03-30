Argentina & Cuba Discuss Possible "Food for Vaccines" Agreement

The Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, welcomed the Cuban ambassador in Argentina, Pedro Pablo Prada Quintero, who made available to the South American nation the Cuban government's collaboration in the fight against COVID-19.

Within the framework of the protocol visit, the officials discussed the vaccine developments being carried out by Cuba in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting, in which the officials agreed on the need to strengthen cooperation, Prada Quintero informed the Minister about advances of the five vaccine candidates against COVID-19 that Cuba is developing and discussed the possibility of making alliances for the production of these vaccines and the transfer of technology.

"Ambassador @pedropprada met with Health Minister @carlavizzotti. #Cuba#Argentina."

In this regard, Vizzotti undertook to organize a meeting with the National Immunization Commission (CoNaIn) to review the two most advanced candidate vaccines, Soberana 2 and Abdala,

They also discussed the appendix to the trust fund signed between Argentina and Cuba five years ago to acquire medicines and vaccines in exchange for in-demand food products and the need to continue strengthening the health systems of both countries.