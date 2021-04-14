Cuba Takes Measures To Boost Food Production

Cattle production workers will be able to sell meats directly in domestic markets in local currency, Euros, or US dollars.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Tuesday informed on new measures to stimulate food production in his country, which is heavily affected by the U.S. blockade.

"The new norms were adopted after dialogues between the government and over 300 producers, experts, and scientists. We could detect the obstacles to our agricultural system's development," he explained.

The measures aim to reduce electricity and water rates for farmers, lower feed prices, guarantee the commercialization of cattle meat, and allow self-consumption by workers in the sector.

"We will focus our efforts on guaranteeing better food supplies for the people," Diaz-Canel assured.

The government will eliminate monopolies in the input supply and marketing and it will solve any irregularities in producers' payment. As of this Wednesday, cattle production workers will be able to sell meats directly in domestic markets in either local currency (MN) or Freely Convertible Currencies (MLC) such as Euros and US dollars. Authorities warned that farmers will be able to sell meat as long as there is no decrease in the number of cattle in the country.