Brazil Exceeds 2 Million Infected by Dengue So Far in 2024

The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported 2,045,277 cases of dengue so far in 2024. Of the confirmed cases 18.261, have been patients who have presented serious symptoms with danger to their life.

The health agency also recorded a total of 715 deaths from the disease. The death rate shows a case fatality rate of 0.03% in stable patients, while in severe patients the rate soars to 3.92%, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The current figures are the largest, since 2015, season which ended with a record 1.7 million cases throughout the year.

According to estimates by the Brazilian Ministry of Health, this year will close with a new cap of 4.2 million cases.



As a result of these numbers, plans have been carried out against the disease, such as the vaccination of children, the imposition of the state of emergency in large cities such as Sao Paulo.

Other measures taken by the government have been campaigns to eliminate vectors of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, the main transmitter of the disease.