Confirmed Sixth Death by Dengue This Year in Rio de Janeiro

Brazil is on alert for the increase in dengue cases, 20 times more than expected.

The Secretariat of Health of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, confirmed the sixth death by dengue this year in the midst of an epidemic of tropical disease that is ravaging the south of the country living the southern summer.

According to information from the news network Agência Brasil, the government of Rio de Janeiro declared on Wednesday that the state is living an epidemic of dengue, where more than 59,162 probable cases of the disease have already been recorded this year, 20 times more than expected.

Also, the state of Rio de Janeiro received on Thursday the first batch of dengue vaccine from the Ministry of Health. The doses reached the metropolitan region and began to be distributed to the municipalities.

The Brazilian dengue vaccine has an overall efficacy of 79.6% two years after the injection, and in the capital of the Brazilian state this Friday began the vaccination campaign against dengue will be staggered, for the age group 10 to 14 years, according to guidance from the Ministry of Health.

Brazil is on alert for the increase in dengue cases, which have almost tripled this year, according to data known this Thursday, an expansion caused by the rains and the high temperatures associated with the El Niño phenomenon and the climate crisis that can lead the country to break records

Faced with this situation, large cities have begun to spray the streets with insecticide, for example São Paulo, where the City Council has bought 30 vehicles for spraying and has hired 700 officials to make house-to-house inspections.

Dengue is a disease transmitted by the female mosquito Aedes Aegypti. It causes high fever, body and joint pain, headache, red spots on the body, among others. Most patients, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health recover well from their symptoms.