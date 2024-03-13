Ecuador Reports 7 Deaths and More Than 8 Thousand Cases of Dengue

In 2024, 8, 1.87 million suspected cases of dengue were reported in the Americas, that is, an increase of 249 percent in the same period of 2023.

In Ecuador, seven deaths from dengue and more than 8,000 cases have been reported since the beginning of 2024.

After the rainy season in the coastal area was expected a rise in cases, this added to poor waste collection and high temperatures recorded this month have allowed the proliferation of mosquito species that transmit dengue, the Aedes Aegypti.

The provinces with the highest incidence of the disease is Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas with more than 1,365, followed by Manabí with 1,194 patients, according to an updated study this month.

This year dengue has proliferated more than in the previous year, having only in the first two weeks of this 2024, 1137 cases, while in 2023 the incidence was 477 cases.

Guayaquil registró hasta el 4 de marzo 216 infectados con #dengue, mientras que #Durán 160 casos. ���� https://t.co/r9wXXUONsd



Al momento, #Ecuador tiene más de 8.000 casos de esta #enfermedad infecciosa y siete personas fallecidas. ���� pic.twitter.com/M63DNOduQF vía eluniversocom — Sala de Prensa Ecuador (@SalaDePrensaEc) March 13, 2024

Ecuador joins the list of South American countries facing a health emergency with dengue, along with Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Bolivia.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, between epidemiological weeks 1 and 8, 1.87 million suspected cases were reported in the Americas, that is, an increase of 249 percent in the same period of 2023 and 354 percent over the average of the last five years.