G20 Members To Assess Pandemic Response

Members states of the Group of Twenty are to hold a meeting to assess the funding scheme to prevent a future pandemic.

Leaders from the health sector from the Group of Twenty (G20) nations will celebrate a meeting intended to assess the prevention of a future pandemic. Mobilizing financial resources will be among the key topics of the session.

Preparedness and response as an effort to build a solid and resilient global health system from the threat of future health disasters will be on the table of the summit expected to be held on June 6-7 in Lombok, Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province. The debate will occur during the two-day second Health Working Group (HWG) meeting.

According to Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the spokesperson of Indonesia's Health Ministry, the session "will focus on the aspects coordination, ability and rapid response to the changing situation of diseases, as well as mitigation plan to face other possible pandemics in the future."

The official highlighted the financing frameworks that the World Bank, alongside the WHO, has initiated, consisting of the cooperation of the finance and health taskforce and the Financial Intermediary Fund.

Juru Bicara G20 Bidang Kesehatan Siti Nadia Tarmizi mengatakan negara-negara yang tergabung dalam G20 akan membahas sistem kesehatan global menghadapi penyakit pandemi #LintasTernatePagihttps://t.co/goLEcYCaW4 — FM 101.8 Pro1 Ternate (@RRIPro1Ternate) June 5, 2022

G20 Spokesperson for Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that the countries that are members of the G20 would discuss the global health system in dealing with pandemic diseases

"We hope that the HWG meeting can conclude a global collective action needed to increase investment and support from various parties to strengthen the capacity of developing countries to prevent, prepare, and respond to the next possible pandemic," said Tarmizi.