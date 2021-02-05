Borrell Says Cuba Is Not a State Sponsor of Terrorism

The inclusion of Cuba in the States Sponsors of Terrorism's List has been rejected by the entire international community.

The European Union High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell today called on the new U.S. administration to remove Cuba from the State Sponsors of Terrorism's List (SSTL) during a press conference with his Russian homolog in Moscow, Russia.

The European representative regretted the action of Donald Trump's administration (2017-2021) to include Cuba on the list in the last days of his presidency.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Serguei Lavrov stated Cuba is a clear example of how harmful unilateral approaches are and stressed the need to review them.

Both diplomats agreed that dialogue is the best way to solve divergences between States. "Sanctions and extraterritorial measures are colonial methods," added Lavrov.

#Kennedy signed the proclamation that introduced the #Blockade in the trade relations with #Cuba 59 years ago. Other administrations deepened it. The humane thing to do would be to lift it. #LivingCuba resists and is confident that someday the crime will stop. #UnblockCuba pic.twitter.com/4ojTz72iZQ — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) February 4, 2021

On January 11, Trump reinstated Cuba on the list from which it had been removed in 2015 by Barack Obama´s administration (2009-2017).

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed that the decision was taken because Cuba offered safe haven to terrorists".

Specifically, he referred to Havana's refusal to extradite ten leaders of the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) and several U.S. fugitives convicted of political violence.

In this regard, Cuba's government has frequently stated on several occasions that its country respects the right to political asylum and is not willing to violate the obligations undertaken during the Peace Dialogues of Colombia, in which Cubatook part as guarantor.