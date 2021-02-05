Cuba Imposes New Curfew in Havana to Contain COVID-19 Spread

This measure will be in force until the capital's epidemiological situation is favorable.

Cuba's authorities informed that Havana will be under a new nighttime curfew for an indefinite time starting Friday to contain the COVID-19 upsurge.

"Each day, the restriction will take place from 21h00 to 5h00," Havana Governor Reinaldo Garcia explained, urging the population to comply with the social distancing measures.

The curfew, the second to be applied in Havana since the beginning of the pandemic, will be in force until the capital's epidemiological situation is favorable.

Since January 14, authorities have been taking measures to contain a new wave of contagions that has caused the country to report up to 1,000 cases daily.

